Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 02 April 2020 20:57 Hits: 0

With 23 migrants at an open accommodation site in central Greece testing positive for COVID-19, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) sounded the alarm on Thursday over conditions in crowded reception centres on five Greek islands where the virus risks taking hold.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/04/1060972