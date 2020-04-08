Articles

Today is World Health Day! This day is especially poignant as the focus is on nurses and health workers, who are on the frontline of the COVID-19 response across the world. They are the real heroes risking their lives to save the millions affected by COVID-19 as well as other deadly diseases like tuberculosis (TB). They play a major role in providing high quality, respectful treatment and care, and leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. It is imperative that we come together to invest more, empower and protect the nursing and health workforce.

Without nurses and health workers, we cannot achieve “Health for All” or end diseases like TB which claim millions of lives each year. The World Health Organization is calling for your support on World Health Day to ensure that the nursing and midwifery workforces are strong enough to ensure that everyone, everywhere gets the healthcare they need.

Today, we would like to salute and thank nurses, midwives and other health workers around the world who are battling difficult situations to save lives and we pay tribute to those who lost their lives protecting others.

Emily: A Day in the Life of a TB Nurse

Watch this story of Emily, a nurse managing the TB programme of the City Health Office in Tuguegarao City, Philippines. Her dream for Tuguegarao is to one day see zero TB cases and that no one dies from this infectious disease.

Nurses and healthcare workers play a critical role in TB prevention and care. It’s time to invest in them to improve healthcare for all.

We thank all the nurses and healthcare workers working to #EndTB!

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/07-04-2020-thankshealthheros---world-health-day-message