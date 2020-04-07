Updated WHO Information Note: Ensuring continuity of TB services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020

Geneva. The World Health Organization (WHO) Global TB Programme, along with WHO regional and country offices, has developed an updated information note, in collaboration with stakeholders. This note is intended to assist national TB programmes and health personnel to urgently maintain continuity of essential services for people affected with TB during the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by innovative people-centred approaches, as well as maximizing joint support to tackle both diseases. It is important that the progress made in TB prevention and care is not reversed by the COVID19 pandemic. Finding and treating people with TB remain the fundamental pillars of TB prevention and care and those would require maintained attention. This updated note has additional details on clinical management considerations to manage TB and COVID-19, as well as new information on testing.

