Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:45 Hits: 1

As communities across the United States take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close contact, people are facing new challenges and questions about how to meet basic household needs, such as buying groceries and medicine, and completing banking activities. The following information provides advice about how to meet these household needs in a safe and healthy manner.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=405975