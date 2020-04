Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 31 March 2020 21:24 Hits: 1

Like most countries in the world, Somalia is facing the unparalleled challenge of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations system in the country noted on Tuesday, calling on its citizens to “unite” in stemming the spread.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1060722