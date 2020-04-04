National Ethics Committees and COVID-19

Category: Coronavirus Hits: 5<p>On Monday April 6, WHO will host a virtual meeting to facilitate communication, collaboration and exchange between National Ethics Committees from around the world to help countries respond to the ethical challenges presented by COVID-19. This meeting will be chaired by Hugh Whittall from the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.<o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Related resources</strong></p><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.who.int/ethics/topics/outbreaks-emergencies/covid-19/en/">A selection of work addressing the COVID-19 pandemic</a><br /></p>
