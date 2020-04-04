National Ethics Committees and COVID-19

Category: Coronavirus Published on Saturday, 04 April 2020 08:59 Hits: 5

On Monday April 6, WHO will host a virtual meeting to facilitate communication, collaboration and exchange between National Ethics Committees from around the world to help countries respond to the ethical challenges presented by COVID-19. This meeting will be chaired by Hugh Whittall from the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.

