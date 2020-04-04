The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

National Ethics Committees and COVID-19

<p>On Monday April 6, WHO will host a virtual meeting to facilitate communication, collaboration and exchange between National Ethics Committees from around the world to help countries respond to the ethical challenges presented by COVID-19. This meeting will be chaired by Hugh Whittall from the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.<o:p></o:p></p><p><strong>Related resources</strong></p><p><strong></strong><a href="https://www.who.int/ethics/topics/outbreaks-emergencies/covid-19/en/">A selection of work addressing the COVID-19 pandemic</a><br /></p>

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/04-04-2020-national-ethics-committees-and-covid-19

