Category: Coronavirus Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 21:50 Hits: 1

The United Nations system in Nigeria has mobilized $2 million to help the Government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and care for those in the West African country stricken by the virus.Â

