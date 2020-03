Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 19:20 Hits: 4

A new awareness-raising campaign, led by the world’s top football stars, called ‘Pass the message to kick out coronavirus’, was launched on Monday by the UN health agency, WHO, and international football’s governing body, FIFA.

