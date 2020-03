Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 25 March 2020 17:00 Hits: 4

To confront the unprecedented worldwide challenge posed by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, top UN officials on Wednesday, launched a massive humanitarian appeal to mitigate its impact, particularly on fragile countries with weak health systems.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/03/1060222