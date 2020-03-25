The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

International working group on Ethics COVID-19

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic raises a number of difficult ethical issues, related to e.g. clinical trials, social distancing, priority-setting, health-care workers’ rights and obligations etc. WHO has established an international Working Group on Ethics & COVID-19 in order to develop advice on key ethical questions that Member States need to address.

Distilling existing guidance to support COVID-19 Research & Development [pdf, 263kb]

 

Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/20-03-2020-who-has-established-an-international-working-group-on-ethics-covid-19

