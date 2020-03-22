Information for Health Departments on Reporting Cases of COVID-19

Articles

Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is a disease caused by the newly emerged coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. To prevent further spread of SARS-CoV-2 and to collect information to better understand the virus and its impact on health outcomes, CDC has developed a form that provides a standardized approach to reporting COVID-19 cases (individuals with at least one respiratory specimen that tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19). These data are needed to track the impact of the outbreak and inform public health response.

