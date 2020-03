Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020

A new respiratory disease - coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) - is spreading globally and there have been instances of COVID-19 community spread in the United States. The general strategies CDC recommends to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in LTCF are the same strategies these facilities use every day to detect and prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses like influenza.

