Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 15:00 Hits: 2

The following interim guidance may help prevent workplace exposures to acute respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in non-healthcare settings. The guidance also provides planning considerations if there are more widespread, community outbreaks of COVID-19.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=403631