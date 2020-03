Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 18:00 Hits: 2

To aid healthcare professionals and hospitals, CDC has developed two checklists that identify key actions that can be taken now to enhance preparedness for potential or confirmed patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

