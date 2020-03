Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

This interim guidance has been updated based on currently available information about COVID-19 and the current situation in the United States, which includes reports of cases of community transmission, infections identified in healthcare personnel (HCP), and shortages of facemasks, N95 filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) (commonly known as N95 respirators), and gowns.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=405362