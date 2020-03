Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 02:00 Hits: 5

Most people who get sick with COVID-19 will have only mild illness and should recover at home.* Care at home can help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help protect people who are at risk for getting seriously ill from COVID-19.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=405343