Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

This first preliminary description of outcomes among patients with COVID-19 in the United States indicates that fatality was highest in persons aged ≥85, ranging from 10% to 27%, followed by 3% to 11% among persons aged 65-84 years, 1% to 3% among persons aged 55-64 years, <1% among persons aged 20-54 years, and no fatalities among persons aged ≤19 years.

