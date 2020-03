Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 17:30 Hits: 1

Introduction of COVID-19 into a long-term residential care facility in Washington resulted in cases among 81 residents, 34 staff members, and 14 visitors; 23 persons died. Limitations in effective infection control and prevention and staff members working in multiple facilities contributed to intra- and interfacility spread.

