Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 16:00 Hits: 1

Limited information is available to characterize the spectrum of clinical illness, transmission efficiency, and the duration of viral shedding for persons with novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This guidance is based on available information about COVID-19 and subject to change as additional information becomes available.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=405192