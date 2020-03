Articles

Category: Coronavirus Published on Saturday, 14 March 2020 06:00 Hits: 6

This interim guidance is based on what is currently known about the epidemiology of COVID-19 and the transmission of other viral respiratory diseases. CDC will update this interim guidance as needed and as additional information becomes available.

Read more https://tools.cdc.gov/api/embed/downloader/download.asp?m=403372&c=404904