Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

WHO resources for protection of health workers and emergency responders

The protection of health workers is one of the priorities for the response to COVID19 outbreaks. Occupational health services in health care facilities have an important role for protecting health workers and ensuring the business continuity of health care services.

WHO resources for non-healthcare workplaces

Non-healthcare workplaces, such as businesses and enterprises have also the responsibility to protect the health and safety of their workers and those affected by their operations.

Infographics

Prevention COVID-19 at the workplace





Read more https://www.who.int/news-room/detail/09-03-2020-covid-19-for-health-workers