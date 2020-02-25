Music Review - `Blood Red Moon` by Barbara Bergin (dmac)

Articles

Barbara Bergin - Blood Red Moon (click on image to watch video)

Barbara Bergin sings with a straightforward, matter-of-fact the vocal style, and many of her songs are set in the South, much of the time sung from a male perspective. Bergin is a storyteller, and few of these songs tell us much about Bergin, the person. Instead, she’s more about getting into the head of another, whether that be a country life-loving modern, as with “My Life’s Good (Cuz I Don’t Live in the City,” or a 19th-century boat captain (exemplified by “Captain of the Robert E. Lee”).

Many of these tracks are built upon rhythmic acoustic guitar grooves. The best of these – and the album’s best track overall – is “Whistlin’ Train,” which is a wonderful expression of wanderlust. This person’s need to keep moving, specifically by train, is sometimes even stronger than romantic love. “I feel her cold hand on my thigh/Her loving words are in my brain/But the only thing I hear is a whistlin’ train,” this restless character tells us. It could be about a literal train, but these words might also apply to almost anything that’s a lifelong obsession. It’s well-written and well-performed. There’s also a first-rate gospel song, “Let’s Get On Up!,” which is performed joyfully with a call-and-response chorus. Bergin reveals a sense of humor with “Daughter’s Lament,” which features this decidedly farmer-like fatherly advice: “Just put your trust in a thick legged horse/And keep ten dollars in your shoe.” In other words, you can trust a strong horse more than “them shiny penny boys.”

Instrumentally, Bergin keeps these arrangements relatively simple, and always acoustic. “Like Father Like Son,” for instance, is bluegrass-inspired, particularly due to Darcie Deaville’s mandolin fills. The album’s instrumentation may share a kinship with bluegrass, but Bergin is – at heart – a folksinger, and Blood Red Moon is a collection of relatively timeless folk songs. She’s not a folksinger in the tradition of the politically active kind popular back in the Sixties, but more of the sort that sings story songs in the folk music tradition. A passer down of stories, if you will. Had you told me this album had been written in 1966 or even 1976, I wouldn’t have been surprised. There’s nothing on it that ties it to the contemporary world at all, which is admirable. So, in that respect, it offers a cool manner of musical escapism.

