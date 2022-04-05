Music Review - `Midnight Rain & Roses` by Luanne Hunt (ea)

Articles

Luanne Hunt - Midnight Rain & Roses (click on image to watch video)

5 April 2022

The first single off Luanne Hunt’s 21st album, “Portraits In Song,” is “Midnight Rain & Roses.” The critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter delivers a track that is equal parts poignant and resilient. Powered by gritty guitars, a wash of keys and an insistent back-beat.

Luanne’s supple contralto lands somewhere between late Country legend Lynn Anderson and a young Stevie Nicks. Lyrics limn the heartbreak of a sudden loss. Triggered by flowers that arrive right after the sender haspassed, she’s left to contemplate their rollercoaster romance; “In spite of his many sins, she loved him nonetheless, she was the last thing on his mind, before he took his last breath.”

Taking in the bitter and the sweet, she ponders the ephemeral nature of life; “When one door closes, are you free, or still in chains?”



