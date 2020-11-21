Music Review - `Another Sky` by Kelly's Lot (ea)

Articles

Based out of Los Angeles, Kelly’s Lot was founded by singer-songwriter Kelly Zirbes in 1994. Over the last 26 years the band has had a fluid membership that has allowed it to expand and contract from a two-piece to an eight-piece and back again. Served up a potent combo-platter of Blues, Folk, Americana, Roots Rock and Country. Over the last 15 albums they have nurtured a passionate fan base. Now they’ve returned with “Another Sky.”

The first three tracks off this new effort, deftly leapfrogs from one genre to the next. “Butterfly” echoes the embroidered Country comfort of Dolly Parton’s earliest music. “I Will Find You Again” is a buoyant Celtic Rocker. Meanwhile, “Foolish Try” is the kind of courtly corrido that Linda Ronstadt would be proud to call her own. And on it goes, over the next nine tracks. Highlights include the haunting dirge of “Freedom,” the mid-century Cha-Cha-Cha of “Lock Me Up” and the Tango-fied “Simple Man.”

It gets both deep and real on a pair of duets, “Tangled” and “Sleep On It Tonight.” On the former, Kelly shares the spotlight with legendary musician Doug Pettibone and the pair explore the knotty emotions that accompany love. The latter features Nashville cat, Rick Monroe. Their voices intertwine like honey and woodsmoke as they offer differing views of a rekindled romance. The record wraps up with the full-force gale of “Hurricane.”

Over 12 tracks, Kelly’s voice shapeshifts from raw to intimate, over sharp melodies and nuanced instrumentation. “Another Sky” offers a respite from these fractious times.



