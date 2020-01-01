Music Review - `What Kind of World?` by Arlan Feiles (ea)

Articles

Arlan Feiles - What Kind of World? (click on image to watch video)

1 January 2020

Arlan Feiles is the kind of engaged, political songwriter America needs right now. The L.A. native first emerged in the ‘90s and was nearly swallowed whole by the gluttonous music business. But he lived to tell the tale, carving out a compelling career working with the Band, legendary music producer, Tom Dowd, as well as Dave Grohl. He even had his music featured in the Academy Award Winning feature film, “Dallas Buyer’s Club.”

Arlan put down roots on the Jersey Shore and recently recorded his new album, “What Kind Of World.” The 10-song set blends Gospel, Country, Folk, and Rock. The opening cut is the sanctified title track, here lyrics ponder what kind of world will he leave for his children.

Songs range from the tender encomium of “Layla” to the Big Easy ramble of “If I Were A Dinosaur,” the stately grace of “Homeward” and the poignant piano ballad, “This Broken Heart.”

But the best songs buzz with socially conscious angst. “You Can’t Ban My Love” blends conga and mandolin accents, as lyrics quietly excoriate the cruel policies of the tangerine hued despot that occupies the Oval Office. Even better is the unvarnished antipathy of “50 Years Of Kavanaugh.”

Much like Woody Guthrie and ‘60s era Dylan, Arlan manages to vilify the controversial Supreme Court Justice with a few neatly turned verses. Arlan balances the political with the personal. All the while he maintains his passion and commitment without sounding preachy or didactic. He speaks truth to power.

Eleni P. Austin - I was born into a large, loud Greek family and spent my formative years in the Los Angeles enclaves of Laurel Canyon and Los Feliz. My mother moved us to the Palm Springs area just in time for puberty and Disco. I have spent over 40 years working in record stores, starting back in High School.

I wrote music reviews for the Desert Sun from 1983 to 1988. I began doing the same for the Coachella Valley Weekly in 2012.

I live in Palm Springs with my wife and our amazing dog, Denver.