Music Review - `FLIGHT RISK ` by Shoebox Letters (jm)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - JohnM Published on Wednesday, 04 May 2022 01:53 Hits: 6

Shoebox Letters- FLIGHT RISK (click on image to watch video)

04 May 2022

As many of us are still trying to crawl back to a post-pandemic normal, the Pacific Northwest-based Americana/folk band Shoebox Letters have entered a Willie Nelson-level period of prolific songwriting. Flight Risk, their latest 6-track EP, marks their third release since 2020’s inaugural album Treasure Map. It’s filled with the same satisfying, recognizable jangle of acoustic guitar folk and steel Americana as their previous efforts.

Lyrically there is a theme of desperation and angst to several of the songs here that bely the catchiness of the music itself, like on the infectious “I Drink Too Much,” (with some classic rock electric guitar added in for extra measure). “I Drink Too Much” is the only song here not written by frontman Dennis Winslow.

Elsewhere on the slow burn “Up And Down,” Winslow sings about looking back on his life and hoping he was good enough. “Red Handed Lover” is a blues-tinged steady roots rocker that would make Delbert McClinton proud. The record ends on the sweet, somber “A World Out There,” a decent track but one that feels a bit removed from the rest of the songs here; but one that grows on you after repeated listens.

Recorded in Portland, OR and Nashville, Winslow is joined by Dave Stricker, Stephanie Cox, Greg Paul and Brian David Willis on this one. And if history is any indicator, they’ll be out with a new record as soon as you learn all the words to this one.

John B. Moore has been covering the seemingly disparate, but surprisingly complimentary genres of Americana and punk rock for the past 20 years.

Blurt/New Noise Magazine/InSite Atlanta/NeuFutur Magazine

twitter @jbmoore00