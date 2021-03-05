Music Review - `Rope the Wind` by Nick Justice (jm)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - JohnM Published on Friday, 05 March 2021 01:53 Hits: 184

Nick Justice- Rope the Wind (click on image to watch video)

5 March 2021

Since 2014, when Nick Justice re-directed his focus back to music after a nearly two decades long sabbatical, the Southern California troubadour – by way of Long Island - has been consistently churning out one solid, lyrically-strong Americana/folk record after another. His latest, Rope The Wind is certainly no different.

His whiskey vocals - delivered in an unrushed manner similar to Willie Nelson and John Prine - sounds the same as it ever was, whether he’s singing about Billy The Kid (“Billy The Kid”), a newly married couple on a killing spree (“Run Away”) or the title track, about running away from a problemed life. And while he covers a myriad of disparate topics in less than 40 minutes, thanks to his voice, as consistently placid as it’s always been, it makes for a satisfyingly familiar listen.

The album kicks off with a strummed chord and the steady drum beat of “Traveling Man,” one of the strongest tracks here and a throwback of sorts to Roger Miller. Lyrically one of the best songs from Justice’s catalogue, is the love definitely gone track “No Reason To Stay”. In a similar vein, “Love is on the Run,” is another great heartache song, a solid barroom jukebox tear in my beer number.

The only song on this 11-track album that doesn’t really click on first listen is “Rhymes and Reason,” with Justice reeling through lines from childhood nursery rhymes. But it’s not enough to drag down an otherwise satisfyingly breezy record. Justice has been consistently reliable in the second version of his career and Rope The Wind is a brilliant starting point for anyone looking to dig into his catalogue.

John B. Moore has been covering the seemingly disparate, but surprisingly complimentary genres of Americana and punk rock for the past 20 years.

Blurt/New Noise Magazine/InSite Atlanta/NeuFutur Magazine

twitter @jbmoore00