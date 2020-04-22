Music Review - `Amanda Cevallos` by Amanda Cevallos (jm)

Articles

22 April 2020
Music Reviewer - JohnM

Amanda Cevallos- Amanda Cevallos (click on image to watch video)

Over the past decade, Austin-based singer Amanda Cevallos, has managed to make herself standout in a city drowning with musicians. With one of the most affecting voices to come around in years and a practiced brand of traditional Honky Tonk mixed with a little Outlaw Country, Cevallos has managed to grab the attention of everyone from Todd Snider and Jim Lauderdale to Willie Nelson. She even managed to snag a residency at Austin’s famed dance hall Broken Spoke.

Any doubts that she doesn’t deserve every bit of recognition she’s racked up over the years are gone after listening to her latest. The self-titled LP brings to mind everyone from The Mavericks and Ernest Tubb to Emmylou Harris on some of Cevallos’ slower moments, (the gorgeous “Got Me Where You Want Me” is a perfect example). The opening track, one of the best here, is “All My Boyfriends,” an addictively up beat, witty lament about not quite finding the right one. She also adds a beautiful remake of one of her oldest and most popular songs, “Jose Guadalupe,” a mid-tempo swing song about her dad.

Across 11 tracks, backed by nostalgically twangy guitars, a rock steady bass/drum duo and Cevallos’ impressive vocals, she plays traditional country music stripped of all that tacky Nashville pop sheen that’s come define country music for the past few decades. Rather, Cevallos has settled into a uniquely satisfying style that tips a well worn cowboy hat to some of the honky tonk greats while putting her own stamp to her influences.

