Music Review - `Superman` by Jay Ryan Beretti (jm)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - JohnM Published on Monday, 03 February 2020 01:53 Hits: 173

Jay Ryan Beretti - Superman (click on image to watch video)

3 February 2019

If you ever wondered if Elvis mania made its way to France, Jay Ryan Beretti can answer that with an emphatic “Oui!”

French musician Beretti discovered The King at the age of 5 and it’s clear that he was never able to shake Presley’s musical influence (thankfully). That influence can be heard throughout Beretti’s latest effort, Superman. Even with the music’s decidedly mellower moments, like “I’m Down,” you can hear Presley’s Gospel and Blues influences weaved throughout.

The album starts out slow, stuck a bit in the lowest gear with the title track, a so-so effort that fails to accurately represent Beretti’s chops as a singer and talented guitarist. But soon enough, the music expands, and his obvious talent takes focus. He may sport a pompadour that would make a Smiths’ era Morrissey jealous, but it’s his guitar playing that’ll make most others envious.

While the music here showcases a smoother, slowed down vibe, there are exceptions, like the boisterous “Lovers on the Sun.” Not that those sad songs should be counted as a negative; the Bluesy slow jam “Without My Baby,” is easily the album’s finest moment. Elsewhere, Beretti’s hauntingly methodical version of The Cure’s “Lovesong” is a stunningly beautiful moment worth the price if the album alone (assuming people still buy entire albums). And on the stark “Don’t Cry Baby” Beretti channels his best Presley/Orbison tearjerker.

The King would most certainly approve.

John B. Moore has been covering the seemingly disparate, but surprisingly complimentary genres of Americana and punk rock for the past 20 years.

Blurt/New Noise Magazine/InSite Atlanta/NeuFutur Magazine

twitter @jbmoore00