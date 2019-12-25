Music Review - `The Waiting Game` by Buford Pope (jm)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - JohnM Published on Wednesday, 25 December 2019 01:53 Hits: 192

Buford Pope- The Waiting Game (click on image to watch video)

25 December 2019

Although there’s no filler on Swedish singer-songwriter Buford Pope’s album The Waiting Game, three fantastic, new songs best represent the Bob Dylan fan turned formidable artist’s talents.

The first of these standout tracks, “Hey Hey Aha,” blends an orchestral vibe with lyrics that sum up what it feels like when writer’s block strikes. It goes against the great Jeffrey Lewis’ claim that “Songs About Songwriting Suck” while telling a story that should appeal to more than Pope’s fellow wordsmiths.

Two other must-hear songs capture very different emotions. Upbeat folk-rock tune “Hard Life” encourages learning from unexpected failure, while the jubilant “Five Minutes to Midnight” captures the tough to describe magic that comes with new love.

Beyond those three highlight tracks, Pope tells vivid stories with equally grabbing, mood-setting instrumentation.

For example, “America” and “Stoned” bring a dark undercurrent you might associate with indie-folk or even grunge storytellers the Meat Puppets, while the sparser “Tell Me What I Am” and “First Blood” push Pope’s poetic lyrics to the forefront.

Additional examples of Pope’s talents include gorgeous, first-person confessionals “Wanna Say I’m Sorry Before I Die” and “In My Hometown” as well as “A Hundred,” a clap-along blending old-time banjo with heartland rock lyrics.

John B. Moore has been covering the seemingly disparate, but surprisingly complimentary genres of Americana and punk rock for the past 20 years.

Blurt/New Noise Magazine/InSite Atlanta/NeuFutur Magazine

twitter @jbmoore00