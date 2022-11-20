New York authorities arrest armed suspects in connection with threat against Jewish community

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 00:55 Hits: 5

New York authorities arrested two armed men on Saturday in connection with a recent threat against the Jewish community, police said.

The two men were arrested by transit police at Penn Station in Manhattan on Saturday morning, after a joint terrorism task force between the NYPD and the FBI uncovered a “developing” threat to the Jewish community on Friday.

Transit police seized a large hunting knife from the suspects upon arrest, while an illegal Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine were recovered upon further investigation, MTA Police Chief John Mueller said in a statement.

Several outlets identified the two suspects as 21-year-old Christopher Brown and 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer.

“Today, we’re extremely grateful to NYPD investigators and our law enforcement partners who uncovered and stopped a threat to our Jewish community,” New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell tweeted. “This morning’s arrests in Penn Station and weapon seizures are proof of their vigilance & collaboration that keeps New Yorkers safe.”

