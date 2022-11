Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022

After a split verdict in the midterm elections, a lame-duck Congress under Democratic control will try to complete its fiscal agenda. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn assess the impact of the elections on the prospects for an omnibus spending package, lifting the statutory debt limit, and more.

