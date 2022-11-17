Measure for measure: Drama of 2022 midterms starts to conclude

Articles

Things we know about the 2022 midterms: There will be a House Republican majority and a Senate Democratic majority, elections went pretty smoothly and incumbents for the most part held on. Things we don’t know: How big those majorities will be, what governing will look like in the coming 118th Congress and what lessons public officials will take away from an anomalous campaign. Roll Call Elections Analyst Nathan L. Gonzales joins the podcast.

