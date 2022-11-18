Boehner congratulates Pelosi for 'remarkable, historic run' as House Democratic leader

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 02:43 Hits: 2

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"8166738","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p3","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8166738%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MTY2NzM4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2Njg3Njg4NzB9.zIk8D8Dw4JsO_C8ZFclDw_ls0jOM-NjNR71_wu4cTwc","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/8166738?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E5im%2Fd5QEZUS%2BNydSZV%2BiXrloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":true,"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) congratulated Nancy Pelosi on Thursday on her “remarkable, historic run” leading House Democrats, after the congresswoman announced that she would be stepping down from party leadership next year.

“Congratulations @SpeakerPelosi on a remarkable, historic run of service in the People's House,” Boehner tweeted. “We were able to disagree without being disagreeable. You've been unfailingly gracious to me and my family.”

Pelosi announced on Thursday that she would not seek a leadership position next year, clearing the way for a younger generation to vie for leadership roles and ending her two-decade tenure atop the Democratic Party.

The California congresswoman, who was the first woman to lead a major party in either chamber of Congress, said she plans to remain in the House even as she leaves leadership.

Boehner led the Republican Party in the House for eight years — four years as minority leader and four years as speaker — during which time Pelosi served as his counterpart in the Democratic Party.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3741188-boehner-congratulates-pelosi-for-remarkable-historic-run-as-house-democratic-leader/