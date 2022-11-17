Victorious House Republicans describe plans to investigate Biden

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 03:48 Hits: 4

Hours after they were projected to retake the majority on Wednesday, House Republicans were discussing plans to investigate President Joe Biden and people around him.

On Fox News, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to be the next House Speaker, tossed out a range of possible investigations, from Biden's withdrawal in Afghanistan to immigrants entering at the border. Minutes later, Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and James Comer (R-Ky.) discussed plans to investigate politicization in federal law enforcement and Hunter Biden's business affairs.

"We are going to make it very clear that this is now an investigation of President Biden," Comer said, referring to a planned Republican press conference Thursday about the president and his son's business dealings.

House Republican members have threatened to investigate Biden and elements of his administration since early in his presidency. But only starting in January, following their projected retaking of the House majority on Wednesday, will they have the ability to set the agenda for the House and its committees.

Asked about potential Republican investigations, McCarthy made reference to the origins of the Covid-19 virus; the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan; Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas' job performance; and whether there could be terrorists coming across the border.



"What do they have planned? Who are they talking to, and why are they here? That is just the start," McCarthy said of possible investigations on undocumented immigrants.

Republicans will have a slender House majority. If McCarthy becomes Speaker — as his conference nominated himto be this week — his vote margins for executing plans will be slimmer than many observers had predicted prior to the midterm elections.

"We have to work as a team, or we'll lose as individuals," McCarthy told host Sean Hannity. "And I believe this conference will rally together."

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/11/16/victorious-house-republicans-investigate-biden-00068702