R. Kelly files motions for new trial or reversal of conviction

R. Kelly filed two motions in Chicago’s federal court Tuesday requesting a new trial or reversal of his child pornography and sex abuse convictions, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The embattled R&B artist was found guilty in September of three counts of child pornography. He was acquitted charge of a conspiracy to obstruct justice stemming from a 2008 child pornography trial and a fourth pornography count.

In the Tuesday motions, Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean requested an acquittal on all counts. Bonjean argued, among other things, that there was a lack of evidence that Kelly "coerced" his underage victims and that a witness revealed false information in court.

Bonjean claimed Dr. Darrel Turner, an expert on sexual predators called to testify by the government, made false statements, including ones detailing the amount of money he charged the prosecution.

"Had the jurors known that Dr. Turner actively misled them, the jurors would likely have rejected his testimony outright," Bonjean wrote, according to the Tribune.

Kelly was previously sentenced to 30 years in prison after being convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York. His sentencing for the federal charges is set for Feb. 23.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3738972-r-kelly-files-motions-for-new-trial-or-reversal-of-conviction/

