The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez scores upset victory in Washington House race

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto repair shop owner, was elected to Washington’s 3rd Congressional district with roughly 51 percent of the vote Saturday night. 

She defeated Republican nominee Joe Kent, a retired Green Beret and a CIA paramilitary officer who won an endorsement from former President Trump in the primary against Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) – one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment.

Though the district is Republican-leaning, Kent’s brushes with extremist far-right figures and claims that the 2020 election was rigged made the race more competitive.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3730911-democrat-marie-gluesenkamp-perez-scores-upset-victory-in-washington-house-race/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version