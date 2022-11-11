Maxine Waters, Shelia Lee Jackson rally around Megan Thee Stallion

Articles

Democratic Reps. Maxine Waters (Calif.) and Shelia Lee Jackson (Texas) are among a group of Black women and advocates to rally around rapper Megan Thee Stallion after fellow musician Drake accused her of lying about being shot two years ago.

In an open letter released Thursday and signed by the congresswomen, the Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium applauded the 27-year-old, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, for her “strength and perseverance," adding that no young person should have to endure what she has.

“It must be said that our culture has failed you, one of its most brightly shining daughters,” the letter said. “In July of 2020, you experienced a violation of the highest order at the hands of someone whom you considered a friend. Since then, you've had to endure public harassment and taunting not only from that person but from others choosing to stand with him.”

The letter continued: “Bloggers have circulated rumors and excitedly reported on the most traumatic experience of your life as if it were juicy gossip, often perpetuating the idea that you've got a reason to lie, that you shouldn't be believed. You've consistently been clear about what happened to you, but instead of being met with widespread support, people who should have had your back have chosen to stay out of the matter.”

Megan Thee Stallion, 27, was allegedly shot in the foot by singer Tory Lanez, 30. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He appeared in court in April, and his trial is set to continue this month.

But since the alleged shooting, Megan Thee Stallion has faced an onslaught of anger from Peterson’s fans, and some have even claimed the “Savage” rapper lied about the incident.

It’s a claim echoed on Aubrey Drake Graham’s latest joint album with rapper 21 Savage.

In the song “Circo Loco,” Graham, known as Drake, sings “This b— lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion.”

The line sparked outrage on social media, with Megan Thee Stallion herself tweeting, “Stop using my shooting for clout.”

The consortium’s letter added that violence against women is “still entirely too common and acceptable in our world,” with an estimated one in three women worldwide the victim of sexual or domestic violence, in addition to psychological violence. For Black women, the letter said, the numbers are even higher.

The consortium said it salutes the rapper “for the bravery it has taken to defend yourself in the court of public opinion, though you shouldn't have had to do so at all.”

“We raise our voices against those who have made light of this heinous example of violence against women and will drown them out with our demands for society to take what happens to Black women seriously,” the letter concluded. “You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported.”

In addition to Waters and Jackson, the letter has been signed by more than two dozen female leaders, including #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGill Johnson, organizer and political strategist LaTosha Brown and activist Tamika Mallory.

Meghan Thee Stallion partnered with the consortium for its inaugural Joy Is Our Journey tour in August.

