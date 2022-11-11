The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Eli Crane ousts Democratic incumbent to win 2nd Congressional District of Arizona

Republican businessman Eli Crane defeated Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D) in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, a key pickup for Republicans.

The Associated Press called the race at 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

The rural seat became more Republican-leaning following redistricting, causing Republican groups to run ads attacking O’Halleran while national Democrats declined to fund their nominee until the campaign’s final weeks.

Crane is the CEO of Bottle Breacher, a small business featured on Shark Tank that makes bottle openers built from bullets.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3730527-eli-crane-ousts-democratic-incumbent-to-win-2nd-congressional-district-of-arizona/

