The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state who drew Trump's ire, wins reelection

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 4

Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state who drew Trump's ire, wins reelection

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was projected to win his reelection bid, defeating Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Raffensperger has served in the office since 2019. He gained national attention in 2020 after he pushed back on pressure from President Trump to overturn the presidential election results. 

Nguyen was expected to face an uphill climb against Raffensperger however there were questions as to whether the incumbent Republican would be able to rally the party's pro-Trump base. However, Nguyen's campaign was able to gain some momentum during the weeks of the campaign. In October, she outraised Raffensperger by roughly $3 million. 

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3726170-raffensperger-georgia-secretary-of-state-who-drew-trumps-ire-wins-reelection/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version