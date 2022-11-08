Pelosi says 'hard part' about husband's attack is she was target

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 02:33 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday said the “hard part” of dealing with last month’s attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi, at their San Francisco residence is that she was the intended target of the violence.

“For me this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target, and he's the one who's paying the price. I mean, we all are, but he’s the one who’s really paying the price,” the Speaker told CNN’s Anderson Cooper in her first sit-down interview since the incident.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was brutally attacked in the early hours of Oct. 28 after an alleged assailant broke into the couple’s home through a glass door and struck him in the head with a hammer, according to authorities. Paul Pelosi was transported to the hospital and underwent successful surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

Shortly after the incident, news broke that the suspect — whom authorities identified as David DePape, 42 — was allegedly looking for the Speaker when he broke into the San Francisco home.

A source briefed on the attack told The Hill hours after the incident that before the assault occurred, the alleged attacker confronted Paul Pelosi and shouted, “Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?” And according to the Justice Department’s affidavit, DePape entered the couple's bedroom “and stated he wanted to talk to ‘Nancy.’”

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Authorities said DePape told investigators after the incident that he was going to hold the Speaker hostage and talk to her, according to the Justice Department's affidavit. He said if the Speaker told him the “truth,” he would let her go, but if she “lied,” he would break “her kneecaps,” per the charging documents.

“DEPAPE also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress that there were consequences to actions,” the affidavit reads.

Paul Pelosi also told authorities after the attack that the suspect entered his bedroom and said he wanted to talk to the Speaker.

“When Pelosi told him that Nancy was not there, DEPAPE stated that he would sit and wait. Pelosi stated that his wife would not be home for several days and then DEPAPE reiterated that he would wait,” the charging documents state.

Paul Pelosi was released from the hospital on Thursday, six days after the attack in his home. The Speaker on Monday revealed that her husband had been hit in the head with a hammer in two different spots and that neither of the strikes pierced his brain.

“On the top, two places,” Nancy Pelosi told Cooper, motioning to her head. “And that’s pretty awful. That’s pretty awful. But the good news was when he came, when he had the operation, and we were blessed by the health care professionals at San Francisco General, they told us it had not pierced his brain, which could be deadly or worse.”

The Speaker said her husband's recovery was “going OK. … It’s a long-haul” and noted that the surgery he underwent at the hospital was “only one part.”

“A drastic head injury, it takes some time,” she added.

The Speaker on Monday also commented on the 911 call her husband made that led authorities to arrive at the couple’s home. When police showed up at the scene, they found both men struggling over a hammer, according to authorities.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told CNN in a separate interview after the attack that Paul Pelosi’s 911 call and the instincts of the dispatcher were why authorities “got there within two minutes to respond to this situation.”

According to the Justice Department’s affidavit and authorities, Paul Pelosi called 911 from the bathroom, letting out just enough detail to lead the dispatcher to realize that something was wrong.

Asked about the call and her husband’s “presence of mind” to call 911, Nancy Pelosi responded, “Paul’s cool” and said the call saved his life.

“He called with enough information but not too much information because the guy was very threatening,” the Speaker said. “He was right there, you know, just like a few feet away from Paul, hearing all of this, so he had to, and he saved his life, Paul saved his own life with that call because that really gave enough information.”

The Speaker said she has not listened to the audio of the 911 call or seen the body camera video from the officers on scene. Asked by Cooper if she wants to hear the audio, she responded, “I don’t think so.”

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3724148-pelosi-says-hard-part-about-husbands-attack-is-she-was-target/