Biden and Obama reunite in Pennsylvania to ramp up enthusiasm in final days before midterms

Published on Sunday, 06 November 2022

As election day nears and political analysis firm Cook Political Report noted momentum towards Republican Senate control, Pennsylvania weighs heavy on voters's minds.

In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro seems to be in as good of a position as any, with polls having him leading Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano by double digits. However, once seemingly Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's (D) for the taking, the open U.S. Senate seat is now anyone's game.

Since Pennsylvania's midterm election results could decide whether Democrats take a more secure control of the U.S. Senate, President Biden and former President Obama visited Philadelphia's Temple University to stump for Fetterman and Shapiro Saturday after Obama campaigned with Fetterman in Pittsburgh.

On the other side of the state in Latrobe, former President Donald Trump campaigned for the GOP counterparts.

The doors opened at 1:30, but supporters were lined up in masses hours before.

Loretta Williams, a Montgomery county resident was sitting on a bench taking a break from the line that went around the block when she told The Hill how excited she was having the two presidents come to Philadelphia.

“The main thing that drew me out today was the fact I could see them both together, campaigning at a rally,” Williams said. “It was exciting.”

Paula Cohen and Elissa Siegel, two Cheltenham locals, were found in the front row of the rally, anxiously waiting for the speakers.

Cohen said that she hopes seeing these types of figures come to these communities will bring out more Democratic voters on Tuesday.

Siegel said that she showed up in support of women and the right to choose. “This is an election for women,” Siegel said. “Women need to take charge of their bodies. It’s not between a government official, a doctor, and a woman. It’s between a woman and her family and a doctor.”

Siegel emphasized the importance of this election, as issues such as abortion come under attack from Republican politicians. “They [Biden and Obama] are showing that it’s a really major election, and we need to keep the Senate Democratic,” she said. “I’m so glad that they’re out here.”

Marc Stier, was outside the event talking to voters in line about the Pennsylvania budget and policy center’s 99% PA campaign, a movement to increase taxes for wealthier people and lower taxes for the working class.

Stier contrasted the enthusiasm for Biden and Obama today with 14 years ago when Obama was a senator campaigning for the presidency in the commonwealth. “It’s great to see Obama and Biden here,” Stier said. “There’s enormous enthusiasm, as you see today, and that’s what led to victory in 2008.”

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3721746-biden-and-obama-reunite-in-pennsylvania-to-ramp-up-enthusiasm-in-final-days-before-midterms/