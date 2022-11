Articles

President Joe Biden greets staff on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday before boarding Marine One for a trip to Albuquerque, N.M., the first stop in a three-day campaign swing to support Democrats in competitive races. He will also visit California, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

