Delaware lottery winner stops for tickets after claiming prize, wins jackpot

(NEXSTAR) - Talk about a hot hand.

A 70-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware recently won a $100,000 prize after picking up a pair of scratchers at a Speedy Gas convenience store.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, told lottery officials it was the most she had ever won when she went to claim her prize a week later.

"You should buy a lottery ticket," people often say after witnessing an uncommon streak of luck, and that's exactly what this Newark resident did.

On her way home from lottery headquarters, she stopped off at a Tiger Mart in Dover and splurged – buying three tickets instead of two. One of the tickets was a $300,000 top prize winner.

“My best friend was the first person I told about winning the $100,000 top prize, and she came with me to claim it,” the woman told the Delaware Lottery. “When I scratched the $300,000 winning SERIOUS MONEY ticket later in the day, we just sat there in disbelief. It was absolute insanity.”

The lucky septuagenarian, who's been playing the lottery for seven years, says she plans on putting most of the prize money into her retirement fund.

“Congratulations to this lucky player on her unique double win,” said Helene Keeley, acting director of the Delaware Lottery. “It’s great to see our players bring home six-figure prizes, and Instant Games continue to surprise and delight players throughout the state.”

The double win is rare, but not unheard of.

In 2021, luck struck twice for a Florida woman named Susan Fitton who claimed two, $2 million Mega Millions prizes after matching all five white ball numbers on both tickets, but not the Mega Ball.

