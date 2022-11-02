Newsom denies he's planning White House bid: 'It's not the moment'

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 02 November 2022 03:13 Hits: 0

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is denying he's planning a 2024 presidential campaign, instead reiterating his support for former President Biden.

During an interview segment on “CBS Evening News” aired Tuesday, CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett asked Newsom if he has ambitions of launching a bid for the White House, which the California governor denied.

“Because it's not my ambition, and it's not the direction that I'm leaning into,” Newsom replied. “It's not the moment.”

Newsom reiterated that he has "no interest" in running for president when Garrett asked again.

“So one way to answer that question is 'I will never run for President [of the] United States,'" Garrett said. “Can you say that?”

“Yeah, I have no interest,” Newsom said.

The interview came in the context of Newsom unleashing a slew of advertisements in GOP-led states such as Florida and Texas earlier this year amid the new wave of legislation targeting LGBTQ rights, voting rights, “critical race theory” and abortion.

The move by Newsom, who is expected to easily win reelection as California’s governor next week, has fueled speculation that he's looking to take over Biden's job.

But Newsom, who survived a recall election against Republican challenger Larry Elder last year, also told Garrett that he wants President Biden to run again in 2024.

He called the last two years of Biden's presidency a "master class" considering the headwinds faced by the administration.

The governor said that a GOP-controlled House led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gives him “fear.”

"What he's done to aid and abet this notion, the 'Big Lie,' sowing doubts around the foundation of our democracy, how he's aiding and abetting functionally authoritarian leaders across his party," Newsom told Garrett. "That scares the hell out of me."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3715190-newsom-denies-hes-planning-white-house-bid-its-not-the-moment/