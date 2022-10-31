The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paul Pelosi attacker charged with alleged assault, attempted kidnapping

The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping, days after he allegedly broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer, causing serious injuries.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the charges Monday afternoon, days after the suspect — David DePape, 42 — was arrested and taken into custody on several felonies, including attempted homicide.

DePape broke into the Pelosi home in the middle of the night and struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer. According to a source briefed on the investigation, DePape confronted Paul Pelosi and asked “where is Nancy.”

The DOJ said authorities found DePape at the scene with a roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and zip ties from the crime scene.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3712815-paul-pelosi-attacker-charged-with-assault-attempted-kidnapping/

