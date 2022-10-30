Pelosi: Family ‘heartbroken and traumatized’ by attack on husband

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022 01:19 Hits: 5

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday evening that she and her family are “heartbroken and traumatized” in her first comments since her husband Paul was attacked in their San Francisco home.

“We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving,” the speaker wrote in a letter to House members.

The suspect, David DePape, faces charges including homicide and elder abuse after he allegedly broke into the Pelosis' home and attacked Paul with a hammer early Friday.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul," Pelosi wrote. "Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop."

Pelosi, who was in Washington, D.C., when the incident occurred, flew to San Francisco on Friday.

"Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve," Pelosi said.

Their son, Paul Pelosi Jr., said Saturday that his father's condition was "so far so good," Fox News reported.

Jordain Carney contributed to this report.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2022/10/29/pelosi-family-heartbroken-and-traumatized-attack-00064120