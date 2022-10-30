Pelosi says her husband's condition 'continues to improve' after 'life-threatening attack'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 30 October 2022

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) released a statement Saturday evening saying that her husband Paul Pelosi’s condition “continues to improve” after a “life-threatening attack" early Friday morning.

“Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery,” wrote the Speaker in a "Dear Colleague" letter addressed to all members of the House.

“His condition continues to improve,” she added of her husband.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was assaulted with a hammer by an intruder at the family’s home in San Francisco and suffered blunt force trauma.

He underwent surgery to “repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands” and is expected to make a full recovery, Nancy Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said Friday.

“The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation,” Hammill said earlier that day.

“Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,” the Speaker wrote in her letter. “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Pelosi added that she and her family are comforted by a passage of the Bible that reads: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/3710966-pelosi-says-her-husbands-condition-continues-to-improve-after-life-threatening-attack/