The president thinks student borrowers may soon see their relief. We’ll also look at the resilience of consumer spending (and inflation), and the abrupt departure of the IRS commissioner.
But first, you may want to get your flu shot if you haven’t already.
President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize.
“We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive interview in Syracuse, N.Y.
Biden has used the challenges to tell midterm voters that Republicans are opposed to providing relief to middle- and low-income Americans who are buried under student loan debt.
STILL SPENDING?
Consumer spending rose in September even as stubborn inflation wiped out wage gains, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
“Consumers spent at a moderate clip in September even as high inflation continued to squeeze their budgets,” wrote Lydia Boussour, senior economist at EY-Parthenon, in a Friday analysis.
The upshot: Boussour, like many economists, expects consumer spending to eventually decline toward the end of the year as higher interest rates and stubborn inflation begin to take a toll on the job market.
“With household confidence historically depressed and savings cushions rapidly dwindling, consumers will grow increasingly reluctant to spend, especially as labor market conditions deteriorate and household wealth takes a hit from falling stock prices and declining home values,” she wrote.
BYE-R-S
The Treasury Department on Friday announced the departure of IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, an appointee of former President Trump whose term is set to end in mid-November.
Unti Congress approves a new permanent IRS head, the agency will be headed by deputy commissioner Douglas O’Donnell as acting chief, the Treasury said.
The background: Rettig’s departure comes as the IRS was just awarded $80 billion over the next 10 years to go after tax cheats and modernize the agency.
TAX TACTICS
House GOP lawmakers push permanent tax cuts amid soaring inflation
House Republicans on the chief tax-writing Ways and Means Committee are seeking to make the tax cuts and adjustments enacted in the 2017 overhaul of the tax system permanent, a move economists say would stimulate the economy at the same time the Federal Reserve is trying to rein in demand against 40-year-high inflation.
Ways and Means Republicans touted a proposal that would extend tax provisions in the Trump administration’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It would renew a 20 percent deduction for businesses, maintain a higher standard deduction and extend lowered tax rates for households.
The amount of taxes owed but not paid to the government is increasing, an IRS report released Friday has found.
The shortfall, known as the “tax gap,” is measured every three years. The latest numbers show that it went up by $58 billion to $496 billion for the three-year period ending in 2016, from $438 billion between 2011 and 2013.
Other items we're keeping an eye on:
