Paul Pelosi underwent surgery for skull fracture following violent attack

Published on Friday, 28 October 2022

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), “underwent successful surgery” for head and body injuries on Friday after an assailant broke into the couple’s home and “violently assaulted” him with a hammer.

Drew Hammill, the Speaker’s spokesperson, said Paul Pelosi, 82, was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital for surgery to “repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.”

“His doctors expect a full recovery,” Hammill added.

Bill Scott, chief of the San Francisco Police Department, told reporters on Friday that authorities were dispatched to the Pelosi residence in the city at approximately 2:27 a.m. for “a priority well-being check,” when they found a 42-year-old man — identified as David DePape — and Paul Pelosi “both holding a hammer.”

“The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said.

Officers tackled the suspect, disarmed him and took him into custody on several charges, including attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, according to Scott. He will be booked at the San Francisco County jail.

Scott said there will be “several other additional felonies.”

The Speaker was in Washington, D.C. with her protective detail at the time of the attack, according to U.S. Capitol Police.

But a source briefed on the attack told The Hill that the assailant who attacked Paul Pelosi was searching for the Speaker herself. Before the assault occurred, the suspect confronted Paul Pelosi shouting “where is Nancy, where is Nancy?”

“Earlier this morning, Paul Pelosi was attacked at home by an assailant who acted with force, and threatened his life while demanding to see the Speaker,” Hammill said in a statement.

“The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country. The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time,” he added.

Scott told reporters that the motive for the attack on Paul Pelosi is still being determined, and that the situation is “still an active investigation.” Capitol Police is assisting the FBI and San Francisco Police with a joint investigation into the break in.

The incident has renewed concerns regarding threats against lawmakers, which have ballooned in recent years amid heightened political violence and divisive rhetoric.

Lawmakers and political figures from both sides of the aisle sent their well wishes to Paul Pelosi in the aftermath of the attack.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden called Speaker Pelosi Friday morning “to express his support after this horrible attack.”

“The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family,” Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who spoke with Pelosi Friday morning, called the incident "a dastardly attack." He said he "conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family" during his conversation with the Speaker.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he was “horrified and disgusted” by reports of the attack on Paul Pelosi, and former Vice President Mike Pence called the assault of the Speaker’s husband “an outrage.”

A spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the GOP leader "reached out to the Speaker to check in on Paul and said he's praying for a full recovery and is thankful they caught the assailant."

This story was updated at 6:41 p.m.

